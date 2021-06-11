Host of TVNZ's first bilingual game show says role is 'an honour and a privilege'

From It’s in the Bag and The Weakest Link to Sale of the Century, it’s no secret that Aotearoa loves a good game show.

Now, Good Morning’s Matai Smith is making his return to the small screen in a new and exciting prime time quiz show with a difference.

The latest addition is 9 Lives — TVNZ’s very first bilingual trivia show.



"It’s an honour and a privilege to be the host of this bilingual game show," Smith said.



"If I reflect 26 years ago, even three or four years ago, there was a little bit of eyebrow raising whenever we used to say, ‘Kia ora e te iwi and welcome back to the show'," he said.

"Now, on a show like this where I do a mihi and an intro in Māori and the contestants are starting to pick up on things like 'tau kē, awesome, well done', so I always follow up whatever I say in teo reo, I'll come back and say it in English."

Smith, who is the breakfast co-host and station manager of Gisborne’s Tūranga FM Media, has worked in the industry since 1995 from Pukana to Korero Mai to his award-winning role on Good Morning.

However, 9 Lives will be Smith’s first time as a quiz master.