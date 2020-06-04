TODAY |

Horror maestro Stephen King inspired by West Auckland chicken invasion

Source:  1 NEWS

Horror maestro Stephen King has written what could be a terrifying tagline for a new novel in response to a tweet about Tītīrangi's chicken invasion.

Source: Seven Sharp

The Auckland suburb has long struggled to rid itself of wild chickens roaming the neighbourhood, recently going on a rounding up and re-homing mission.

Despite local authorities best efforts, the number of birds has doubled since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions began.

"The chickens came out of the shadows... with a thirst for vengeance," King tweeted in response to an story that was posted on Twitter from British newspaper the Independent likening the Tītīrangi chicken invasion to one of his horror novels.

Over the years, some locals have defended the chickens while others have sought to rid the community of them.

In 2018, seven wild chickens, all of which had similar symptoms, were taken in by SPCA after locals reported possible poisoning incidents to the organisation. 

