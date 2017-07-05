 

'Hope he's ready to experience a Dunedin party' - NZ's Six60 and Drax Project announced as Ed Sheeran's opening acts

Kiwi band Six60 are hoping Ed Sheeran is "ready to experience a Dunedin party" after being announced as one of two New Zealand opening acts for the shows. 

The English star says the social media platform is full of people being mean.

Sheeran is set to perform six shows in Auckland and Dunedin in March and April. 

This morning Frontier Touring confirmed who will be "sharing support duties" across his shows, confirming Drax Project will perform in Auckland and Six60 in Dunedin. 

Sheeran said Drax Project are "doing really great stuff at the moment" and added "they hail from one of my favourite places in the world, Wellington, so extra points there."

In response, the group said they are beyond excited. 

"We take so much inspiration from seeing what he has done, especially as he's come up from similarly humble beginnings to ourselves. We love his songwriting and are all massive fans," Drax Project said in a statement. 

Sheeran stated that he's been told he's breaking a record in Dunedin for the "most number of concerts" and said it's "great to have Six60 on board."

Chris Mac of Six60 replied by saying, "We really wanted to bring our fans something epic in Dunedin and teaming up with Ed Sheeran seemed like a no brainer to make that happen.

"We just hope he’s ready to experience a Dunedin party," Mac said. 

More acts are set to be announced ahead of his highly anticipated tour. 

