TODAY |

Homegrown festival told of two alleged ticket scamming incidents

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington
Music

Homegrown spokesperson Kelly Wright says the concert has been made aware of two ticket scamming incidents ahead of the March 23 festival on the Wellington waterfront.

“This is much less than last year. People are definitely getting wiser than getting them through Facebook. Trade Me at least can help you recoup fees,” Ms Wright told 1 NEWS.

Last year, Ms Wright said, Homegrown was contacted by 45 people who claimed they’d been scam victims, but expected the number to be a lot higher.

She said the latest scam complainants this year had shown Homegrown screenshots of “friendly messaging with lots of communication” and said that once money had been deposited into the scammers bank accounts, the Facebook accounts they’d been messaging would disappear before any ticket was shared.

“All we can do is get in touch with police and try to go down that avenue. There were a handful of prosecutions last year.”

The Kiwi music festival sold out in less than seven weeks, practically the same time period as last year, however capacity for the event has increased by 2000 people this year, to 20,000.

The only tickets still available for the event are for the pre-party.

Ms Wright said Homegrown had partnered with independent reseller Tixel this year in an attempt to address the issue.

The website states tickets listed have already been verified, with Ms Wright adding that prices can only increase on Tixel by $10 to $20 and sellers are only paid after the event. 

Police have also promoted the website as the only official reseller for the event.

Currently, no tickets for Homegrown are available on Tixel though.

Eight people are listed as recently having sold Homegrown tickets on the site.

ONE News reporter Renee Graham had a special tour of the annual Homegrown music festival.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Wellington mother fears Oranga Tamariki could take her children away at any time
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Tom Banks of the Brumbies celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 16 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Sunwolves at GIO Stadium Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for SUNWOLVES)

Brumbies confident winless drought in NZ can end after big win over Chiefs and Pocock's potential return
Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Son of slain rapper XXXTentacion born in Florida
00:37
Kelly posted bail yesterday after spending two days in a Chicago jail.

R. Kelly signs autographs for fans during McDonald's stop after jail release