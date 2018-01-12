Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt to be farewelled in funeral today

Source:
The funeral of the Australian actress who died along with three members of her family after a car crash last month will take place today.
Jessica Falkholt died on Wednesday six days after her life support was turned off following the Boxing Day crash on the New South Wales coast.
Falkholt, 29, played Hope Morrison on Home and Away.
Her funeral will take place in Concord, NSW, at the same church where her parents and sister were laid to rest less than two weeks ago.
