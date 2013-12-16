Home Alone star vows to change his name to Macaulay 'Macaulay Culkin' Culkin

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has revealed he is changing his middle name to Macaulay Culkin after a vote by the public.

The 38-year-old actor recently decided that he needed to "spruce up" his name a little after deciding his current middle name, Carson, was "very Irish" so he gave fans the opportunity to vote on a new one for him and they chose Macaulay Culkin.

The star will now officially be known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin after it won the public vote.

He tweeted: "Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas (sic)."

Over 60,000 people voted in the poll to choose a new name for the former child star.

Explaining why he chose to change his name, Culkin recently said: "I was staring at my passport recently and I was looking over my middle name. My current middle name is Carson. It's very Irish. And I thought, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit. You can vote on my new middle name; we've narrowed it down to five options."

The five possible names to choose from were; Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, TheMcRibIsBack - a nod to limited edition McDonald's pork sandwich - Publicity Stunt, which was suggested by his girlfriend Brenda Song, and Kieran, which was put forward by his brother who shares the same name.