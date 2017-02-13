 

Hollywood superstars Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kailing hit New Zealand

Breakfast

The trio are here ahead of filming for A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Zach Galifianakis.
Source: Breakfast

01:03
1
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:10
2
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


00:16
3
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

5
Arachnaphobic passengers on a crowded Melbourne train avoided these six seats that were taken up by a large spider.

Massive spider takes over six seats on busy Melbourne train but passengers too scared to get up close for photo

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.


 
