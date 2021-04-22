TODAY |

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt hails NZ's Covid response, Ardern's leadership

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt has praised New Zealand’s handling of Covid-19 after moving to the country last last year.  

Appearing on The Tonight Show, the actor said he feels “really lucky” to be working in New Zealand. Source: The Tonight Show

The actor, known for his work in the likes of 10 Things I Hate About You and Inception, is thought to be working on new projects that shifted production to New Zealand after Covid-19 shut down work in Los Angeles.

Appearing virtually on The Tonight Show last week, Gordon-Levitt opened up about how it’s been living in a largely Covid-free country compared to the US. 

“There aren’t cases here, I came here for work luckily, and it’s hard. Obviously, so much of the world is going through such a hard time,” he told talk show host Jimmy Fallon. 

“People are sick and dying and yet here we are, I get to go to work every day and not wear a mask.”

Gordon-Levitt also revealed that his children are enrolled in school here while he's working in New Zealand. 

"I just dropped my boy off at school, I feel really lucky. I honestly have to hand it to the people of this country." 

He went on to thank the Prime Minister for her role in keeping the virus outbreak contained. 

“They have an amazing leader Jacinda Ardern, which by the way I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it’s a country led by a woman that handled it.”

