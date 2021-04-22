Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt hails NZ's Covid response, Ardern's leadership

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt has praised New Zealand’s handling of Covid-19 after moving to the country last last year.

The actor, known for his work in the likes of 10 Things I Hate About You and Inception, is thought to be working on new projects that shifted production to New Zealand after Covid-19 shut down work in Los Angeles.

Appearing virtually on The Tonight Show last week, Gordon-Levitt opened up about how it’s been living in a largely Covid-free country compared to the US.

“There aren’t cases here, I came here for work luckily, and it’s hard. Obviously, so much of the world is going through such a hard time,” he told talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“People are sick and dying and yet here we are, I get to go to work every day and not wear a mask.”

Gordon-Levitt also revealed that his children are enrolled in school here while he's working in New Zealand.

"I just dropped my boy off at school, I feel really lucky. I honestly have to hand it to the people of this country."

He went on to thank the Prime Minister for her role in keeping the virus outbreak contained.