Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

Toni Street's radio family have given an update on her health after she made a Facebook post yesterday revealing she has been battling a severe illness for the past month. 

Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.
The illness means that Toni has been absent from her job hosting The Hits morning radio show. This morning her co-hosts and concerned friends Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace gave an  update on her situation.

"She did have an allergic reaction to an antibiotic, but a lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been," Sam explained.

"She got a toxic shock to an antibiotic and it effectively shut down her liver, so what does that mean? It means - and I'm no expert - but apparently liver then releases bile into your bloodstream, and poor Toni went a sick colour of yellow."

Sarah added that the picture posted to Facebook of Toni yesterday shows just how sick she is.

"Well, she's gone jaundice. When we said she was sick, people were just like, 'aw yeah, whatever' but she's been really sick."

Sam then outlined the seriousness of the situation that was relayed to him by Toni in a visit on Friday.

"I pretty much had my first visit with her on Friday, because she just hasn't felt like seeing people and she basically said she has an acute version of liver failure.

"If this becomes chronic - and a week or so ago it had the chance of becoming chronic - it's serious enough that she would have to potentially have a liver replacement if it becomes long-term."

Sam also revealed that Toni is on the mend as she sent him a text saying "I'm starting to feel myself again, I'm ecstatic ... as I hop into bed for another nana nap."

