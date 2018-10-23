Hitchhiker receives lift from Thor star Chris Hemsworth while hiking in Australia

Thor star Chris Hemsworth and his friend Luke Zocchi have welcomed a hitchhiker to Australia with the lift of a lifetime after spotting the man thumbing for a ride to Byron Bay.

Hemsworth and his personal trainer had just touched down in Brisbane when they noticed backpacker Scott Hildebrand and decided to film their encounter.

The video, which received 1.8 million views after it was posted to Hemsworth's Instagram account, was captioned, "Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand @scotthilde #WelcomeToAustralia @australia @zocobodypro".

Source: Chris Hemsworth / Instagram

In the footage, Mr Zocchi says to the camera, "So we've just landed in Brissie. We've just seen a guy is hitchhiking to Byron Bay. That's where we're going!"

Hemsworth adds, "We're going to Byron - we'll give him a lift!"

Later in the video, Mr Hildebrand is clearly shocked when the pair reveal they're switching vehicles - to a chopper.

"Your chopper into Byron Bay, brother!" Mr Zocchi says.



Mr Hildebrand also posted the video to his own Instagram page, captioning it, "When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor...

So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Chris is such an awesome dude! Thanks so much guys!@chrishemsworth @zocobodypro".