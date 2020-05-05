'A hit and run, it’s a crime' - Hilary Barry attempts social distance haircut on Jeremy Wells

What was meant to be a Hilary Helps segment on Seven Sharp turned out to be anything but.

Last night, Hilary Barry kindly offered to give her co-host Jeremy Wells a haircut, given his favourite hairdresser is still shut in Alert Level 3.

"Let's just say it didn't go as well as I'd hoped," Barry admitted.

"No, it did not," was the blunt reply from Wells.

The thing was she had to practice physical distancing so decided to put the clippers on a 2m pole.

“My heart was in the right place, I’m really, really sorry,” Barry said.

“You could only describe that as a disaster, also a hit and run, it’s a crime,” Wells said.