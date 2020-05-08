TODAY |

History channel working on documentary series with Bill Clinton

Source:  Associated Press

The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.

Former US President Bill Clinton. Source: Associated Press

During an announcement of programming plans today, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union".

It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.

History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin's signing comes after Washington,' released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.

The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company, History said.

Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
Siouxsie Wiles says New Zealand could use 'another week or two' at Level 3
2
Sydney woman left distraught after travel exemption to see ailing mum approved, but after she dies
3
Pair of major banks slashing mortgage rates to below three per cent
4
Courier contractor employment case a 'human rights issue', lawyers say
5
PM outlines Level 2 rules - 'You'll no longer need to stick to your bubble'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Armed protestors arrested in Texas standoff over bar reopening
02:03

'Astronomical to believe' - Covid-19 hits Pasifika population in US 12 times harder than others
04:08

Stacey, Scotty Morrison to host new show featuring Kiwis' historical treasures hidden in their homes
02:49

UK's Love Island, Coronation Street face uncertain futures as Covid-19 derails filming