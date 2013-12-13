 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

His name is Idris Elba, but will he be first black Bond?

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies

British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fuelled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

The star of shows such as The Wire and Luther today posted an artistic selfie under the words "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing the spy's famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE ...."

Idris Elba. Source: Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
2

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
3

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
4

Samoan nurse charged with manslaughter over baby vaccine deaths
5

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
00:39
The video's release marks this year’s Elvis Week, which features tribute performances to the star.

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with her late father and King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis

Kanye West

Kanye West opens up about bipolar disorder on Jimmy Kimmel show

Clarke Gayford's fishing trip with Jason Statham canned by movie execs

US popstar Pink returns to Sydney stage after 'excruciating' stomach virus

AAP
Topics
Entertainment

Pop superstar Pink returned to the stage in Sydney with a vengeance after illness forced her to postpone four shows during the week.

The US singer was admitted to hospital on Monday night "in excruciating pain", a day after being treated for dehydration and a stomach virus.

She apologised to her fans through social media.

"I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s**t show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

Source: Instagram / Pink

Among the fans to watch her return was actor Hugh Jackman.

"The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring." he said on Instagram.

US singer Katy Perry also attended the show, before hanging out with the star's daughter.

Pink will return to Sydney after finishing the New Zealand leg of her tour, with promoter Live Nation announcing new dates for her cancelled shows.

The August 3 concert has been rescheduled for August 24, while the others have been moved to September 17-19.

Source: Instagram / Hugh Jackman
Topics
Entertainment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

US popstar Mariah Carey cancels Australia and New Zealand tour dates following 'scheduling conflict'

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
North America
Music
Australia

US hitmaker Mariah Carey has cancelled her Australia and New Zealand 2018 tour dates due to a "scheduling conflict", the singer said in a statement yesterday.

"It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia & New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon. I've been working away on new music and I cannot wait to share it with you later this year," the 'We Belong Together' star told MJR Presents, the company behind her Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour.

MJR Presents responded to the news in a statement, saying, "We are disappointed that Mariah's shows are cancelled but look forward to hearing her new material soon".

"Full refunds will be given to all ticket holders from their original point of purchase and we apologise for the inconvenience to fans and ticket holders".

The tour dates were set for October this year after it was postponed from February.

New dates have yet to be announced for the affected shows.


Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Source: Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
North America
Music
Australia