'His music is forever' – David Bowie wins Grammy Award

The Grammy Award for rock song has been awarded to David Bowie for his song Blackstar.

It was Bowie's fourth Grammy win today.

The late rocker won three awards during a pre-telecast ceremony that bestowed him with Grammys for best alternative music album, rock performance and engineered album.

No one spoke for Bowie during today's broadcast, but saxophonist Donny McCaslin proudly accepted the earlier awards during a pre-telecast ceremony.

McCaslin says Bowie's wins mean a lot for his fans.