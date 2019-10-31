Hip hop group Swidt highlight Pasifika issues within NZ culture, in new single Bunga

Hip hop group Swidt, have released a new single called Bunga which addresses the portrayal of New Zealand’s Pasifika people.

It has already garnered an incredible response from fans, and generated discussion online.

Band members Spycc and Smokeygotbeatz spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast, saying the song was born out of a "lived experience” of rejection within the New Zealand culture.

They said South Auckland is usually associated with negative experiences.

“It was just to show people our perspective. Our grandparents went through it, their parents went though it and it kind of felt like it lingered down on us, like it’s our history,” Smokeygotbeatz said.

“You can’t minimise someone else’s experience just because that’s not your experience,” Spycc told John Campbell.