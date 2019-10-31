TODAY |

Hip hop group Swidt highlight Pasifika issues within NZ culture, in new single Bunga

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
Pacific Islands
Social Issues

Hip hop group Swidt, have released a new single called Bunga which addresses the portrayal of New Zealand’s Pasifika people.

It has already garnered an incredible response from fans, and generated discussion online.

Band members Spycc and Smokeygotbeatz spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast, saying the song was born out of a "lived experience” of rejection within the New Zealand culture.

They said South Auckland is usually associated with negative experiences.

“It was just to show people our perspective. Our grandparents went through it, their parents went though it and it kind of felt like it lingered down on us, like it’s our history,” Smokeygotbeatz said.

“You can’t minimise someone else’s experience just because that’s not your experience,” Spycc told John Campbell.

Watch the full interview above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Group members spoke with Breakfast about the message behind the single, called Bunga. Source: Breakfast
More From
Entertainment
Music
Pacific Islands
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Dozens of British MPs sign letter of solidarity with Duchess Meghan
2
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
3
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
4
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
5
Homicide investigation launched after death of eight-year-old in Southland
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case dropped after alleged victim dies

John Legend, Kelly Clarkson re-imagine Christmas classic Baby It's Cold Outside for #MeToo era
00:48

National pledges dole reform and to consider vaccine requirement if returned to power
05:19

'A totally and utterly abusive environnment' - Survivor discusses state care upbringing