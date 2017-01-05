Hip hop artist T-Pain set to perform three New Zealand shows

Source:
American hip hop and rythnm and blues artist T-Pain is coming Down Under where he'll perform three shows in New Zealand.
Rapper T-Pain performs onstage.
Source: Getty
"After a brief hiatus from releasing music in 2013, T-Pain is now back in full force and preparing for the release of his new album Stoicville: The Phoenix," a statement reads.
T-Pain will play in Auckland on February 2; Tauranga on February 3 and Christchurch on February 4.
The tour starts in Perth on January 21
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.