Hip hop artist T-Pain set to perform three New Zealand shows

American hip hop and rythnm and blues artist T-Pain is coming Down Under where he'll perform three shows in New Zealand.

Rapper T-Pain performs onstage. Source: Getty

"After a brief hiatus from releasing music in 2013, T-Pain is now back in full force and preparing for the release of his new album Stoicville: The Phoenix," a statement reads.

T-Pain will play in Auckland on February 2; Tauranga on February 3 and Christchurch on February 4.