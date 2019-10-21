TODAY |

Hilary Barry says Duke and Duchess of Sussex heading down 'rabbit hole of negativity' together

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Royalty

Hilary Barry says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be heading down a "rabbit hole of negativity" together.

Her observations come after Meghan and Harry opened up about their lives in a new documentary.

The royal couple both spoke about the stresses of constantly being in the spotlight, particularly when it comes to coverage by the British tabloids.

Speaking on Seven Sharp tonight, Hilary Barry gave her take on the situation.

"My observation of them as a couple – and I'm no expert – but you know when you're in a relationship and sometimes one of you is down and the other is there to pick you up and cheer you up and help you?

"I feel like they are both heading down the rabbit hole together of negativity and 'woe is me' and they need to be picked up.

"They have such a privileged life, I'm sure it's hard but come on," Hilary said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told ITV of the emotional toll of being royalty. Source: Seven Sharp

Prince Harry also opened up in the documentary about a supposed rift between him and his brother Prince William.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will play on TVNZ 1, on Monday October 28 at 7.00pm. It will be available at TVNZ OnDemand the same day at 8.35pm.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her observations come after Meghan and Harry opened up about their lives in a new documentary. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up
2
'That's very nice!' – Brodie Retallick responds to Eddie Jones' All Blacks compliments
3
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
4
Resthome care so poor woman's wounds developed maggots - report
5
Hilary Barry says Duke and Duchess of Sussex heading down 'rabbit hole of negativity' together
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:56

Prince Harry on so-called 'rift' with brother William: 'On different paths'
00:23

Duke and Duchess of Sussex make plans to take time off from royal duties
01:15

Duchess of Sussex admits being a new wife and mother has been a struggle amid tabloid pressure

Plane carrying Prince William, Kate in Pakistan forced to abort landing twice due to weather