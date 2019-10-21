Hilary Barry says Duke and Duchess of Sussex heading down 'rabbit hole of negativity' together

Hilary Barry says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be heading down a "rabbit hole of negativity" together.

Her observations come after Meghan and Harry opened up about their lives in a new documentary.

The royal couple both spoke about the stresses of constantly being in the spotlight, particularly when it comes to coverage by the British tabloids.

Speaking on Seven Sharp tonight, Hilary Barry gave her take on the situation.

"My observation of them as a couple – and I'm no expert – but you know when you're in a relationship and sometimes one of you is down and the other is there to pick you up and cheer you up and help you?

"I feel like they are both heading down the rabbit hole together of negativity and 'woe is me' and they need to be picked up.

"They have such a privileged life, I'm sure it's hard but come on," Hilary said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prince Harry also opened up in the documentary about a supposed rift between him and his brother Prince William.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."