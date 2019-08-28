TODAY |

Hilary Barry investigates the correct way to eat a custard square

We all know there are certain ways to eat particular food items.

Hotdogs, for example, should be eaten with bare hands, not a knife and fork. Soup should be served with a spoon and sushi eaten with chopsticks.

But for years there's been little clarity on how to correctly consume a custard square, so Hilary Barry decided to get to the bottom of the culinary conundrum.

The Seven Sharp host travelled to New Zealand's custard square Mecca in Timaru to get the low-down on custard square eating etiquette.

Find out more in the video above.

Hilary Barry gets her teeth sunk into this story. Source: Seven Sharp
