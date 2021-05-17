Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells have a go at painting whale tail for upcoming Auckland art trail

An immersive art trail experience that will see 100 whale tails painted by 100 artists is coming to Auckland early next year.

Whale Tales is inspired by the Bryde's whale, a threatened regular tenant of the Hauraki Gulf, and it's hoped it will raise awareness to help save them.

The World Wildlife Fund is behind the art conservation project.

Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells have been given their own whale tail to paint for the experience.

Artist Otis Frizzell told them he wanted it to be “as amazing as possible because we are going to auction it off”.

Luckily, the tail was a paint by numbers job for the inexperienced artists.

“It’s like fifth-form art,” Jeremy stated as he mimicked a whale song to help pass the time.

The tail came out looking great — after Otis spent a few hours cleaning up the hosts' mess.