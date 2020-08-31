TODAY |

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells demonstrate how to communicate with your eyes while wearing a mask

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp co-hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells demonstrated tonight how to communicate with your eyes while wearing a mask.

Jeremy also showed how the mask his daughter made him gives him “Yoda ears". Source: Seven Sharp

Hilary suggested raising your eyebrows - otherwise known as the East Coast wave - is a good way to say hello in the supermarket while wearing a mask.

However, Jeremy thought people may take it a bit more suggestively when Hilary demonstrated the manoeuvre to him.

"If you're doing that at people, they might think, 'Well, here we go,'" he said.

Jeremy then attempted to "smize" while wearing a mask - which he explained means smiling with your eyes.

His co-host was not impressed with the effort.

"That looks exactly the same, absolutely hopeless," Hilary said, laughing.

Jeremy also showed how the mask his daughter made for him gives him “Yoda ears”.

This led to Hilary teasing him about his "small baby ears".

Their pair's observations came after talking to a psychologist about why some people find it so uncomfortable to wear a mask. Watch the full interview in the video below. 

Aucklanders are being urged to mask up in public from today. Source: Seven Sharp

