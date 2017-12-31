High School Musical's Zac Efron considers Australia 'home' now

Zac Efron considers Australia his “home”.

Actor Zac Efron. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 33-year-old actor has been living down under throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and in June, he met his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in the country whilst she was working at Byron Bay General Store, where Zac moved last year.

And after putting his Los Angeles home up for sale in December, sources have now said Zac has “no plans” to move back to the US, because he’d much rather stay in Australia full time.

The insider told People magazine: "As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in LA again. He loves Australia and considers it his home."

Another source added to the publication: “He keeps looking at properties.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the Baywatch star is “very happy” with 25-year-old Vanessa.

A source said: "Zac’s loving his life in Australia. He’s settled down and very happy with his girlfriend. It’s serious."

And it was also said the High School Musical alum - who previously dated his co-star Vanessa Hudgens - relishes the privacy he's been able to enjoy in Australia.

The source added: "He’s living eight hours outside of Sydney. Nobody bothers him.

"He hangs out with the Hemsworths. He goes surfing. He’s coming a long way from partying in LA."

Zac entered rehab for alcohol and substance abuse in 2013.

However, the movie star is now sober and Vanessa is proving to be a really good influence on him, according to a source.