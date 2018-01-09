'Here are the all-male nominees' – Natalie Portman aims dig at Golden Globes while presenting award

The Golden Globe Awards aren't generally known for their seriousness, yet yesterday's ceremony will go down in history.

One of the most glaring snubs in this year's movie nominations came in the best director category, where Greta Gerwig was passed over for her much-loved "Lady Bird."

Natalie Portman, presenting the director prize, was not about to let that go unnoticed. "And here are the all MALE nominees," she quipped, to knowing laughter.

Guillermo del Toro won for "The Shape of Water".

Barbra Streisand also took a jab at the Globes, noting that she'd been the only woman to have won best director - in 1984.