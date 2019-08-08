Henri Belolo, Village People co-founder who helped write numerous disco hits, dies at 82

Henri Belolo, who co-founded Village People and co-wrote their classic hits YMCA, Macho Man and In the Navy, has died. He was 82.

Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced today that Belolo died Sunday. No details about the death were provided.

Belolo was born in Casablanca, Morocco, on November 27, 1936.

With Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis, Belolo founded the six-member Village People. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 1977.

In 1978, the group released two albums, Macho Man and Cruisin' — which featured the international hit Y.M.C.A., co-written by Belolo. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.