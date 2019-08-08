TODAY |

Henri Belolo, Village People co-founder who helped write numerous disco hits, dies at 82

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America

Henri Belolo, who co-founded Village People and co-wrote their classic hits YMCA, Macho Man and In the Navy, has died. He was 82.

Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced today that Belolo died Sunday. No details about the death were provided.

Belolo was born in Casablanca, Morocco, on November 27, 1936.

With Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis, Belolo founded the six-member Village People. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 1977.

In 1978, the group released two albums, Macho Man and Cruisin' — which featured the international hit Y.M.C.A., co-written by Belolo. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

A year later, Village People released the album Go West, which included In the Navy, another song co-written by Belolo that peaked at No. 3 hit on the chart.

The original members of the American disco group The Village People, from left to right: Randy Jones, David Hodo, Felipe Rose, Victor Willis, Glenn Hughes and Alexander Briley. Source: Getty
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Just over 80 per cent for respondents in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll were in favour of such a ban.
Kiwis overwhelmingly want a ban on single use plastics, according to 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Sir Brian Lochore 1940-2019
Live stream: All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore farewelled
3
Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the All Blacks great's farewell today.
Jacinda Ardern, 100 former All Blacks among those to attend Sir Brian Lochore’s funeral in Masterton
4
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
5
Jacinda Ardern said she is going to pay her respects to the former All Blacks player and coach.
'He was a legend' - Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to 'man of huge stature' Sir Brian Lochore
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:46
They are suspects in the killings of Australian and his American girlfriend, and another man.

Two bodies found in Canada, believed to be those of teens wanted over deaths of three people, including Australian
New York Jets' Valentine Holmes participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Holmes was a big star in the National Rugby League in Australia. And then, he stunningly left it all behind. Holmes is in training camp with the New York Jets, trying to fulfill a dream of playing American football in the NFL. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Valentine Holmes reveals reasons he abandoned NRL fame for NFL long shot
03:31
Some have accused the US President of fostering a climate of hate as ABC’s Megan Tevrizian explains.

Donald Trump greeted by protestors as he visits Dayton in wake mass shooting
01:04
The incident in New York comes in the wake of mass shootings in other American cities.

Crowd runs in panic in New York's Times Square after loud noise mistaken for gun shots