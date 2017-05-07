 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Entertainment


Hello, is this really Adele?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Is this how Adele will look on her next New Zealand tour?

Adele was looking ahead with this Instagram post on her 29th birthday.

Source: Instagram/ adele

The pop superstar celebrated her 29th birthday by posting an almost unrecognisable picture of herself to Instagram.

“Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon X.” the caption reads.

Dressed in a pink cardigan with glasses and a grey and ginger wig, the get up is likely a reference to popular British comedian Catherine Tate’s foul mouthed character, ‘Nan’.

Adele is no stranger to fancy dress having previously posted pics of her-self as Jim Carrey’s Mask character and a convincing impersonation of her hero George Michael.

Kiwi fans will be hoping the singer returns before she adopts the new look after her record breaking Auckland performances blew fans away in March of this year.

Related

UK and Europe

Music

00:32
The British superstar has well and truly embraced Kiwi culture during her smash-hit tour.

Watch: Maori performers pull out stunning Ka Mate haka onstage with Adele

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:25
2
Kiwi heavyweight Parker defended his WBO title against Cojanu last night.

'He was running' - Razvan Cojanu taunts Joseph Parker with chicken noises after 12 round clash

01:03
3
Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.

Piha arson attack: Fires now under control but well-known beach cafe is completely gutted

01:05
4
The Romanian heavyweight didn't take kindly to questions about Parker v Anthony Joshua.

'Let's do a rematch in Africa' - Razvan Cojanu's bizarre rant after Joseph Parker loss

00:20
5
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ