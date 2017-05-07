Hello, is this really Adele?

Is this how Adele will look on her next New Zealand tour?

Adele was looking ahead with this Instagram post on her 29th birthday. Source: Instagram/ adele

The pop superstar celebrated her 29th birthday by posting an almost unrecognisable picture of herself to Instagram.

“Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon X.” the caption reads.

Dressed in a pink cardigan with glasses and a grey and ginger wig, the get up is likely a reference to popular British comedian Catherine Tate’s foul mouthed character, ‘Nan’.

Adele is no stranger to fancy dress having previously posted pics of her-self as Jim Carrey’s Mask character and a convincing impersonation of her hero George Michael.