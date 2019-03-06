TODAY |

Hello Kitty to make debut on the big screen

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Asia

Hello Kitty might not have a mouth but she's got a movie deal.

Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema announced today that it has acquired film rights to Hello Kitty from the Japanese corporation Sanrio. The 45-year-old iconic feline has never been turned into a movie despite its merchandising ubiquity.

New Line said it will quickly begin work on a script to put a film into production. Sanrio also granted film rights to other characters including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

Warner Bros. has had success with toy adaptations before, including The Lego Movie. That film's sequel, however, has underperformed at the box office since opening last month.

Hello Kitty presents potentially steeper challengers, though. She doesn't talk or, for the most part, change facial expressions.

Sanrio's Hello Kitty. Source: Associated Press
