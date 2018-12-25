Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

A Christmas time gift has seen supermodel Heidi Klum get engaged to her musician boyfriend.

Noting the news on social media, the 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post today.

Under a black-and-white photo of the couple, Klum showed her diamond ring and wrote, "I SAID YES."

She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.

The model went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.