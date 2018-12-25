TODAY |

Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

Associated Press
Entertainment

A Christmas time gift has seen supermodel Heidi Klum get engaged to her musician boyfriend.

Noting the news on social media, the 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post today.

Under a black-and-white photo of the couple,  Klum showed her diamond ring and wrote, "I SAID YES."

She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.

The model went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.

Klum, a judge on "America's Got Talent," has three children from her marriage to Seal.

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, model pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France. Klum, a 45-year-old German model, announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Kaulitz in an Instagram post on Monday, Dec. 24. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz. Source: Associated Press
