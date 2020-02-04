TODAY |

Heavy rain forecast as Dunedin welcomes Sir Elton John for his first gig in the city for nearly a decade

Source:  1 NEWS

Sir Elton John is preparing to kick off the first leg of his six-stop tour of New Zealand tonight in Dunedin, but he might want to pack an umbrella.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Dunedin gig is the first of six NZ shows over the next fortnight. Source: 1 NEWS

The farewell tour will cover a mix of old and new, and according to the singer's promoter, there will be a few "magic tricks" along the way.

However tonight's weather forecast doesn't look too good for the show at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Around 40mm of rain is expected to fall during the concert and MetService has issued a heavy rain warning.

Attendees are allowed to bring umbrellas and store them at the gate, labelled with their name, so they can use them after the concert, the stadium said on Facebook today.

It's been a long time coming for fans. Sir Elton last performed in Dunedin nine years ago.

"You know you're here with mixed feelings, you like being here, the fans were fantastic," promoter DC Parmet said.

"But also you know it's the last time so it'll be the last chance for the people of Dunedin to come out and see Elton without having to travel great distances."

A travelling crew of 70 people are working to set up the massive stage, alongside 150 local stagehands and workers.

Sir Elton's other shows are in Hawke's Bay and Auckland.

Entertainment
Dunedin and Otago
Music
