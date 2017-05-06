'He’s against everything that I stand for' – Ellen won’t be inviting Donald Trump on her show

US talk show host Ellen has revealed she won't be inviting President Donald Trump onto her talk show because "he's against everything that I stand for."

Previous US Presidents have featured on her show, including Barack Obama who danced with Ellen and George W. Bush who talked about his poncho trouble at Donald Trump's inauguration.

During a sit down interview with journalist Matt Lauer on the set of her talk show today, Ellen opened up about her thoughts about Mr Trump and said she hadn't spoken to him since he begun his political career.

"I know him from Celebrity Apprentice because when we first started the show... I flew out in his helicopter and did a bit with him and so I knew him then," she told Mr Lauer and a studio audience.

"I have not spoken to him since he's run for president or become president"

When Mr Lauer asked if she would invite Mr Trump onto her talk show, she simply said, "um, no" which received a loud response from the audience, erupting in cheer and applause.

"I am not going to change his mind. He's against everything that I stand for.