'He loved us so much' - Chester Bennington's wife shares video of rocker laughing hours before his tragic death

The wife of American rocker Chester Bennington has shared a video of the Linkin Park frontman laughing and playing with his family just hours before he took his own life two months ago.

"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hours before his death," Talinda Bennington‏ tweeted with the video.
"He loved us SO much & we loved him."

The video shows Bennington sitting at a living room table with a young boy, another man and a woman, apparently playing a game of putting small objects in their mouths and spitting them out.

Ms Bennington hashtagged an anti-depression Twitter feed and another "MakeChesterProud".

Bennington was found dead in his home in California on July 20, aged 41. He had six children.

Several artists performed songs by Linkin Park during concerts and tributes in social networks in the weeks following his death, including Coldplay, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

If you need help or someone to talk with, please contact one of the following agencies

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at The O2 Arena on July 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

'Our hearts are broken' - Linkin Park release emotional tribute to frontman Chester Bennington

