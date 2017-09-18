'He loved us so much' - Chester Bennington's wife shares video of rocker laughing hours before his tragic death

The wife of American rocker Chester Bennington has shared a video of the Linkin Park frontman laughing and playing with his family just hours before he took his own life two months ago.

"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death," Talinda Bennington‏ wrote alongside the clip.

"He loved us SO much & we loved him."

The video shows Bennington sitting at a living room table with a young boy, another man and a woman, apparently playing a game of putting small objects in their mouths and spitting them out.

Ms Bennington hashtagged an anti-depression Twitter feed and another "MakeChesterProud".

Bennington was found dead in his home in California on July 20, aged 41. He had six children.

Several artists performed songs by Linkin Park during concerts and tributes in social networks in the weeks following his death, including Coldplay, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

