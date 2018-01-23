Hawke's Bay Mission Estate concert cancelled after organisers fail to secure Neil Diamond replacement

A concert at Hawke's Bay's Mission Estate scheduled for next month has been cancelled after organisers failed to find an replacement for Neil Diamond.

Diamond pulled out of the March 17 concert earlier this month after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Event director Garry Craft said that he had searched the world over to find a suitable replacement and that the decision to cancel was not taken lightly.

"Nobody wanted this event cancelled," said Mr Craft. "It's a no-win situation.