Have You Been Paying Attention? Australian game show with a Kiwi twist set to air on TVNZ 2

A fast-paced quiz series featuring Hayley Sproull, Urzila Carlson and Vaughan Smith is set to hit our screens later this year on TVNZ's 2.

Have You Been Paying Attention? is a weekly series based on its original Australian format with a Kiwi comedy twist, turning headlines into punch lines, a fun way to digest the week's news.

Comedian, actress and host of TVNZ 2's The Great Kiwi Bake Off Hayley Sproull will take on the role of host, trying to keep five comedians in-line each week.

Keeping Hayley on her toes are regular contestants Urzila Carlson, the comedy queen who's appeared on the Australian version of the show and ZM's radio funny man Vaughan Smith.

"I generally operate at a pretty rapid pace, so to host this fast paced, wild ride of a show is a perfect fit and I can't wait," Sproull says.