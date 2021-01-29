TODAY |

'What have I done?' Matty McLean's attempt at crepe making goes badly wrong, leaves Breakfast crew in fits of giggles

Source:  1 NEWS

Flexing his cooking skills, Breakfast's Matty McLean this morning went from bad to worse after his attempt at crepe making went up in flames.

It’s a good thing Matty is a talent on screen, as he’s unlikely to make it as a chef. Source: Breakfast

The Breakfast host was down in Wellington having partnered up with Dilmah to treat a couple from Mosgiel a trip away in the windy city and a breakfast at their new Tea Lounge. 

He'd been taking viewers on a tour of the place but it was when Matty reached the kitchen that things went pear shaped. 

Being slow off the mark with his pouring of the batter kicked off a series of unfortunate events, accelerated by his beginner swirling ability.

"From crepe to crap", the other hosts were left in fits of laughter having watched it all unfold.

 Left burning away as batter spilled off the machine, Matty had to hand over to the professionals to try salvage the mess.

Entertainment
Television
Food and Drink
Wellington
