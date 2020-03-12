Harvey Weinstein out of medical isolation after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein has been released from medical isolation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 68-year-old convicted rapist was widely reported to have tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago in New York's Wende Correctional Facility, but has now been "deemed alright".

The disgraced movie mogul was placed in isolation in the maximum security prison following the reported diagnosis.

His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News: "He has been released from medical isolation."

And added he has now been "deemed alright".

Weinstein's prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said he "is still in the Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions".

But added they "cannot comment on Mr. Weinstein's health condition due to HIPPA Laws in addition to wanting to maintain his privacy which he deserves".