Harvey Weinstein feels like a 'forgotten man' after claiming he 'pioneered' women in film

Harvey Weinstein - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - feels like a "forgotten man" because he believes he "pioneered" women in film three decades ago.

Harvey Weinstein, centre, leaves court following a bail hearing, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in New York. Source: Associated Press

The 67-year-old film producer - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - believes he "pioneered" women in film three decades ago.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: "I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago.

"I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten."

Weinstein recently underwent back surgery in a three-hour procedure to ease his pain. He underwent a bilateral laminectomy, which is better known as decompression surgery and sees the spinal canal enlarged to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

The surgery is said to have gone well and Weinstein is recovering and hopeful he'll be without pain when his criminal trial starts on January 6.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, revealed in a statement: "I was dismayed to see all the coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance.

"Prior to entering the court, he wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false."