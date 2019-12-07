TODAY |

Harvey Weinstein 'doing poorly' with suspected Covid-19 in prison

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Harvey Weinstein is ill with suspected coronavirus.

Harvey Weinstein, centre, leaves court following a bail hearing, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in New York. Source: Associated Press

The disgraced movie mogul - who is currently in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape - reportedly has a temperature of 101F (38C).

Sources tell TMZ that Weinstein is "doing poorly" and is suffering with a number of health issues. 

He is also said to have been put in isolation for 72 hours, and if the test does come back to be positive, then he is likely to be transferred to the prison hospital.

His team said: "It should come as no surprise that Mr Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis.

"We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

Back in March, it was claimed Weinstein had tested positive for coronavirus.

The disgraced movie mogul was days into his 23-year sentence for after being convicted of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act when it was revealed he was reportedly one of two people to test positive for the virus in New York's Wende Correctional Facility.

A source told DailyMail.com at the time: "He tested positive and is quarantined."

Weinstein is said to have been isolated at the prison, and whilst a representative for the movie mogul said they were not aware of the diagnosis. 

And whilst the state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said they were not able to say who had tested positive because of federal health-care privacy law, they did confirm that two had tested positive for the coronavirus.

