Harvey Weinstein 'casting couch' statue on display in Hollywood before Oscars

Associated Press

It shows disgraced movie mogul Weinstein seated regally atop a couch with an Oscar in hand.
Phil Twyford also says those who get the affordable houses will be decided through a ballot, not means testing.

More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project


Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group on Sydney Harbour.

'A boatload of Kiwis perhaps?' Malcolm Turnbull cracks a funny as press conference with Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by boaties on Sydney Harbour

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'


The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call came as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.

The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."


 
