Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say Ashley Judd's allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him.

New York Police first said they had a case against the movie mogul last November, after numerous allegations of sexual abuse.
The court documents filed overnight discuss Judd's comment that she would only let Weinstein touch her after she won an Academy Award in one of his films.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Ashley Judd accepts the WMC Speaking Truth To Power Award onstage at the Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale on October 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Women's Media Center)

Ashley Judd.

Source: Getty

Judd said the statement, which Weinstein brought up to her several times, was just a joking way to leave after he asked in a Beverly Hills hotel room if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower.

Weinstein's lawyers are now saying it meant Judd acknowledged that Weinstein would try to get her movie roles.

Judd's attorney says the claims in the filing are "baseless" and "offensive."

