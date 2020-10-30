TODAY |

Harry Styles surprises superfan by feeding fish after car breaks down outside her home

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Harry Styles surprised a superfan by writing her a note and feeding her fish after being invited into her home.

Harry Styles feeding a fan's fish. Source: Bang Showbiz

The popstar's car recently broke down outside the home of a fan called Theadora and he was invited inside by her family. Unfortunately, Theadora was out at the time but returned to the touching message from Styles.

The 26-year-old singer wrote: "Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea.

"I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.

"P.S. I fed the fish."

An image was posted online showing Harry posing by the fish tank as he gave the creatures some food.

The snap was shared by photographer Sonya Jasinski, who wrote on Instagram: "When Harry fed Theadora's Goldfish. Happy 13th Birthday. (sic)"

Styles left Theadora a further handwritten note, which read: "Tell you dad to get in touch and I'll see you at a show."

The Golden hitmaker also left a personalised copy of his Fine Line album by adding a mask to his face on the cover.

He wrote on the record: "Theadora, Sending you all my love. I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the star recently invested in a new live music arena in Manchester.

Styles is "proud and excited" to also be helping with the design and development of Co-op Live, a £350 million (NZ$683 million) venue, which will have a capacity of 23,500 when it opens within Manchester City's Etihad Campus in 2023.

The Watermelon Sugar singer - who is from nearby Cheshire - said: "Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project.

"It very much feels like coming home.

"I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and, most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."

