Harry Styles coming to New Zealand in November

Source:  1 NEWS

Pop superstar Harry Styles is coming to New Zealand on his world tour, performing in Auckland in November.

The Watermelon Sugar singer will be performing at Spark Arena on Monday November 23, as part of Love On Tour, announced today.

His latest album, Fine Line, peaked at #1 in New Zealand.

He was last in the country while touring his self-titled debut solo album, headlining Spark Arena in 2017.

British singer-songwriter Mabel is the opener.

Rebecca Wright was the only southern hemisphere journalist to speak with superstar Harry Styles at the film's New York premiere. Source: Seven Sharp

Tickets go on sale at 2pm next Friday, with pre-sales available for Live Nation members beginning at 1pm next Thursday.

Styles will also be visiting Australia on the tour, with concerts scheduled for Sydney on Friday November 20, Brisbane on Thursday November 26, Melbourne on Saturday November 28 and Perth on Wednesday December 2.

