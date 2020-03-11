Harry Styles coming to New Zealand in November

Pop superstar Harry Styles is coming to New Zealand on his world tour, performing in Auckland in November.

The Watermelon Sugar singer will be performing at Spark Arena on Monday November 23, as part of Love On Tour, announced today.

His latest album, Fine Line, peaked at #1 in New Zealand.

He was last in the country while touring his self-titled debut solo album, headlining Spark Arena in 2017.

British singer-songwriter Mabel is the opener.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm next Friday, with pre-sales available for Live Nation members beginning at 1pm next Thursday.