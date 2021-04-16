Harry Potter star Helen McCrory told husband to get 'lots of girlfriends' before dying from cancer at 52

Helen McCrory told Damian Lewis to get "lots of girlfriends" when she passed away.

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory. Source: Associated Press

The Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders actress devastatingly lost her battle to cancer at the age of 52 this week and her actor husband has shared some of the parting words she had for him before her untimely death.

He wrote: "She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course - generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we’ve been, how blessed we are.

"Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures. Only a couple of weeks ago she said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.' Already I miss her.

"She has shone more brightly in the last months than you would imagine even the brightest star could shine. In life, too, we had to rise to meet her.

"But her greatest and most exquisite act of bravery and generosity has been to “normalise” her death. She’s shown no fear, no bitterness, no self-pity, only armed us with the courage to go on and insisted that no one be sad, because she is happy. I’m staggered by her. She’s been a meteor in our life."

And Damian - who had Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13, with Helen - is grateful their children have inherited the "fearlessness, wit, curiosity, talent and beauty" of their mum.