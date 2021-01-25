TODAY |

Harry Potter live-action TV series in early stages of development - report

Source:  1 NEWS

A Harry Potter live-action TV series is in early stages of development for streaming service HBO Max, according to a report.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Source: Getty

The series currently does not have anyone signed to star, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

HBO Max executives are believed to be in early talks with potential writers to bring the much-loved film franchise to television, sources said.

However HBO Max and Warner Bros deny any such series in being made, saying in a statement: "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform".

Filming for the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series was suspended late last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its release date has since been pushed back to July 2022.

News of the TV series comes amid a series of scandals involving the hit Harry Potter film franchise, including a legal battle involving Fantastic Beasts star Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, and author J.K. Rowling's comments about transgender people.

Entertainment
Television
