Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon sued for allegedly running over cyclist's foot

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Sir Michael Gambon is being sued for allegedly running over a cyclist's foot.

The 80-year-old Harry Potter actor has been accused of driving over solicitor Toby Clouston's foot in his Land Rover in 2017, allegedly leaving Clouston with a broken ankle and tissue damage.

Clouston claims the incident happened outside his home in Shepherd's Bush, west London, in April 2017.

According to The Sun newspaper, in papers lodged with Central London county court, Tom Collins, Clouston's solicitor said: "The Land Rover which was being driven by Sir Michael Gambon drove into Mr Clouston, running over his right foot.

“As a result he fell to his left with the bicycle between his legs and into a parked car.

“Sir Michael continued to proceed along the road until Mr Clouston managed to attract his attention.”

He went on to claim that Clouston has been left with "travel anxieties" due to the incident, along with difficulties exercising and standing.

Sir Michael is best-known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise.

He took over the role from Richard Harris, following Harris' death in 2002.

