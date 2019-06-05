TODAY |

Harrison Ford says NZ holiday with whānau has inspired him to give solo skydiving a go

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies

Harrison Ford wants to become a qualified skydiver.

The 76-year-old actor recently jumped out of plane in New Zealand because his 18-year-old son Liam Flockhart "wanted to" and, although he was initially hesitant, the Indiana Jones star really enjoyed falling to the ground while strapped to a parachute and would now like to take the training to become a solo skydiver.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ford explained that he went up in a plane and was "strapped to the chest of a real skydiver".

He added: "Next time, I want to leave that guy on the ground. He seemed like a very nice guy, but I want to take the training and then be able to do it myself."

Ford certainly has a need for being up in the air as he is a licensed pilot of both fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters after taking his flight training during the 60s.

However, his time up in the sky hasn't all be plain sailing as he broke his pelvis and ankle in March 2015 when his aircraft suffered engine failure.

But the scary incident didn't stop him from getting back into the cockpit.

He said at the time: "It was one time - and I didn't crash, the plane crashed. I didn't get right out of it, but I'm fine now, it took a while."

Asked if it had put him off flying, he added: "No, it's a big part of who I am."

Ford admitted he prefers to fly himself to his movie sets, unless he's traveling a long distance and needs to catch up on some rest.

He said: "Usually I fly myself, [but] if I've got a really tight schedule and I've got to fly across the ocean, I don't do it, because I can sleep."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The actor, 74, was initially apprehensive about trying out the extreme sport. Source: YouTube / The Ellen Degeneres Show
    More From
    Entertainment
    North America
    Movies
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
    2
    Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
    Florida deputy charged with child neglect after staying outside during Parkland school shooting
    3
    The ship lost control while coming in to dock.
    Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'
    4
    Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
    'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
    5
    The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
    Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    01:17
    After six attempts in four days, a new Australian record has been posted.

    Australian group set record with 130-person skydive over California

    Donald Trump accused of tax evasion in Panama by former hotel business partner
    <P> Pictured: Mel Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm <P> <B>Ref: SPL470606 111212 </B><BR/> Picture by: Neil Warner / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>

    Spice Girls world tour has '50/50' chance of happening

    Qantas to launch new Brisbane-US flights