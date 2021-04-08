TODAY |

Happy hitmaker Pharrell Williams calls for probe after US police fatally shoot cousin

Source:  Associated Press

Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams has called for a US federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin along the Virginia coast.

Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams. Source: Associated Press

Williams made the call in an Instagram post on Tuesday after attending his cousin's funeral in Virginia Beach, where Williams grew up.

“I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions,” he wrote on the social media post.

“Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer."

An email to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia was not immediately returned.

Donovon Lynch, 25, was killed in the early morning hours of March 28 along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after two other nearby shootings unleashed chaos.

Police said Lynch, a Black man, had a handgun and that it was recovered from the scene But the officer’s body camera had not been activated. The officer who killed Lynch is also Black.

The city’s police department recently turned over the investigation into Lynch’s death to the Virginia State Police.

Lynch lived in Virginia Beach. He was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school

Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man dead after quad bike rolls on Bay of Plenty farm
2
To squat or not: Experts say it's time to lift lid on how we go to the toilet
3
Under-30s in Britain offered alternatives to AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab amid blood clot fears
4
How to talk to believers of Covid-19 conspiracy theories
5
Baby dies in Wellington after parents went to city mission asking for help
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Hastings officer's neck restraining move 'unjustified', police watchdog determines
02:09

Russian police detain supporters of opposition politician Alexei Navalny outside prison

Warkworth officer rescues beloved pet from near catastrophe after getting stuck in drain

Former Queensland MP, whose son is also a sitting MP, to fight child sex charges