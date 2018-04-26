TODAY |

Hank Azaria says sorry to 'every Indian person' for Apu portrayal on Simpsons

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Hank Azaria has apologised to "every single Indian person" for voicing Apu in The Simpsons.

Apu and his voice actor Hank Azaria. Source: Getty

The 56-year-old actor has expressed his regret about portraying the Indian shopkeeper on the long-running sitcom, after standing down from the role last year amid accusations of racial stereotyping.

Speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast, he said: "I really do apologise. I know you weren’t asking for that but it’s important. I apologise for my part in creating that and participating in that.

"Part of me feels I need to go round to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise."

Hank - who joined the iconic comedy series in 1989 - now concedes that the character contributed towards "structural racism" in the US.

However, he also insisted that, for a long time, he simply "didn't know any better".

He said: "I really didn’t know any better. I didn’t think about it.

"I was unaware how much relative advantage I had received in this country as a white kid from Queens.

"Just because there were good intentions it doesn’t mean there weren’t real negative consequences to the thing that I am accountable for."

In the sitcom, Apu runs the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store and various storylines involving the character - like the time he acquired a forged birth certificate from local mobsters - have provoked criticism over the years.

Hari Kondabolu - the comedian who made the 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu - has welcomed Hank's apology on Twitter.

However, he also sees it as "comeuppance" for the sitcom.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The “Apu Controversy” is not real. Racism isn’t “controversial,” it’s a constant. Unless you think People of Color finally standing up for themselves is “controversial.”

"However, I suppose a word like “controversy” is more clickable than “comeuppance.” (sic)"

