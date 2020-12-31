'Hang in there' - Anthony Hopkins offers wisdom after 45 years being sober

Sir Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 45 years of sobriety this week and offered up some advice for young people who may be struggling with addiction.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Welsh actor said that he decided to get sober 45 years ago after experiencing "a wake-up call".

"I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death," he said. "I got a message, a little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' I said, 'I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came.

My life has been amazing. Sometimes I have my off days and little bits of doubt and all that, but all in all I say, 'hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday.''

He acknowleged that 2020 has been a tough year full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people.