The Handmaid's Tale wins top prize of the night at the Emmys

Source:

Associated Press

The Handmaid's Tale is the winner of the best television drama series Emmy Award.

The dystopian drama won the award for best drama series.
Source: CBS

The Hulu series stars Elisabeth Moss as one of the few fertile women left in a world ruled by a totalitarian regime that treats women as property.

The show is based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel of the same name.

The win is a major coup for Hulu — the show is the streaming service's first Emmy-nominated drama series.

Moss won the best drama actress Emmy moments before the show award was announced.

The cast and producers were joined onstage by Atwood, who received loud applause when she appeared on stage.

