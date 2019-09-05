Handmaid's Tale book sequel mistakenly sent out before release

The highly anticipated sequel to the Handmaid Tale's has mistakenly been sent out a week before it's release date.

The Testament is the follow-up to Margaret Atwood's best-selling book, and was meant to be released next Wednesday.

However, Amazon accidentally sent 800 copies out early.

The lucky few who received the book in advance took to social media to share the news - posting photos and shouting "praise be" from the rooftops.

It comes 30 years after the original novel, which is set in the totalitarian state Gilead where fertile women become handmaids forced to bear children for the barren elite.