Han Solo's blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction at $800,000

Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 ($NZ797,000) at a Las Vegas auction.
This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi".
Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Sunday.
The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.
The blaster was part of a collection from the US art director on the film, James L. Schoppe.
An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $US90,625.
Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve.
It sold for $US200,000, well over its original estimate.
A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $US50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.
