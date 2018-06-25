Han Solo's blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction at $800,000

Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 ($NZ797,000) at a Las Vegas auction.

This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi". Source: 1 NEWS

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Sunday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the US art director on the film, James L. Schoppe.

An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $US90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve.

It sold for $US200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $US50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.