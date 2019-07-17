TODAY |

Hailey Bieber slams Tool singer for Justin Bieber diss

Bang Showbiz
Hailey Bieber has branded Tool's Maynard James Keenan "childish and hurtful" after he expressed his disappointment that her husband Justin Bieber is a fan of his band.

The 22-year-old model hit out at the 55-year-old singer after he claimed it was a "bummer" that Justin, 25, is a long-time fan of his group's music.

Taking to Twitter, Hailey fired back: "You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

Tool frontman Maynard expressed his "bummer" comment online after Justin posted lyrics from the band's 2006 track The Pot to his Instagram account after he and Hailey had enjoyed a drive whilst listening to Tool tracks.

Asking his followers if they recognised the lyrics, the 'Sorry' hitmaker wrote: "Who are you to wave your finger? / You must have been outta your head / Eye hole deep in muddy waters / You practically raised the dead."

In May, Tool announced the release date of their first new album in 13 years.

The band's as-yet-untitled fifth studio album is set for release on August 30.

Hailey Bieber and Maynard James Keenan. Source: Getty
